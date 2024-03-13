Police arrest man on suspicion of rape, stalking and criminal damage in Halifax today

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and stalking in Halifax today.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 13th Mar 2024, 15:02 GMT
The arrest was made by officer from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team this morning.

The man has also been arrested on suspicion of breaching a court order and criminal damage.

Officers from the same team have today also arrested a man on suspicion of a burglary that happened in Ovenden yesterday.

The arrests were made in Halifax today

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or contact officers using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.