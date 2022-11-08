Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team made the arrests yesterday (Monday) in connection with a break-in elsewhere in Halifax the happened last week.

The officers said that, during the arrests, some of the stolen property was recovered.

All three suspects have been interviewed and bailed pending further enquiries.

The team said: “Your local Neighbourhood Policing teams are out there tackling the things that effect you and we will continue to make criminals look over their shoulder and dread the knock on the door.”

Anyone with information that might be useful for police investigating a crime, or who has concerns about crime in their area, can contact police by calling 101 or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.