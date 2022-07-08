Police ask West Yorkshire residents to send them video of dangerous drivers

The force received 622 submissions to its Safer Roads Media Submissions Portal last month, with action taken against the driver in 68 per cent of cases.

Of those, 315 were offered educational courses, 96 were given a conditional offer of a fixed penalty notice and 13 are due to appear in court.

The submitters included 295 drivers, 17 passengers, one motorcyclist, 264 cyclists, 12 horse riders and 22 pedestrians.

The idea helped tackkle hundreds of dangerous drivers last month.

There were 60 submissions from Calderdale and 81 from Kirklees.

The Safer Roads Media Submissions Portal was launched as part of Op Snap in 2020.

Rachel Wainwright, Digital Submissions and Investigations Team Manager, said: “I hope this shows that we are acting on people’s submissions of dashcam and phone footage and that it does result in motorists being prosecuted for their offences.

“Everyone can contribute to improving road safety in West Yorkshire. It also provides an additional level of support for more vulnerable road users, and is a key element of West Yorkshire Police’s ‘Vision Zero’ Road Safety strategy.

"It takes around five to 10 minutes to fill in the form online and submit your footage.”