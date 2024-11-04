Police at ASDA: Man rushed to hospital after row breaks out and escalates at Halifax supermarket
Detectives are investigating the row which broke out between two groups of men inside ASDA on Hanson Lane.
Soon after, police say there was a fight involving some of the same men in the store’s car park.
One of the men was knocked to the floor unconscious and was taken to hospital by ambulance.
Officer described his injuries as “non-life-threatening”.
Three men – aged 29, 32 and 38 – have been arrested on suspicion of affray and released on conditional bail.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened either inside or outside the supermarket.
The row happened shortly before 9pm on Wednesday, October 2.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Calderdale District CID via the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240537009.
Alternatively, information can also be passed on anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.