Police at ASDA: Man rushed to hospital after row breaks out and escalates at Halifax supermarket

By Sarah Fitton
Published 4th Nov 2024, 13:04 BST
A man was hurried to hospital after an argument at a Halifax supermarket.

Detectives are investigating the row which broke out between two groups of men inside ASDA on Hanson Lane.

Most Popular

Soon after, police say there was a fight involving some of the same men in the store’s car park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One of the men was knocked to the floor unconscious and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The fight happened at ASDA in Halifaxplaceholder image
The fight happened at ASDA in Halifax

Officer described his injuries as “non-life-threatening”.

Three men – aged 29, 32 and 38 – have been arrested on suspicion of affray and released on conditional bail.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened either inside or outside the supermarket.

The row happened shortly before 9pm on Wednesday, October 2.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calderdale District CID via the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240537009.

Alternatively, information can also be passed on anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice