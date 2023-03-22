Police at Gibraltar Road: Halifax residents speak of shock and sadness of young woman's death and having forensics descend on their street
Halifax residents living near where a young woman was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead have spoken of their shock.
Police are still investigating in Gibraltar Road, off Parkinson Lane, this afternoon (Tuesday) after the woman, in her 20s, died yesterday.
Four people – three men and a woman - have been arrested.
There is police tape outside two houses on the street, with a police officer outside and two police vehicles parked up.
One man who lives nearby said: “It’s shocking, just shocking. This is a quiet street.
"We saw forensics going in and I think the police were using a drone as well.”
Another said: “A lot of neighbours were out concerned as it just doesn't happen here.”
Police were called to Gibraltar Road at 12.13pm yesterday by paramedics after concern for the safety at a woman at a house there.
She was taken to hospital where she was found to have injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later.
Her death is currently being treated as "unexplained”, say police.
Three men - aged 34, 35 and 56 - and a 41-year-old women have been arrested in connection with the incident are still thought to be in police custody.
Anyone with information about what happened that might help police with their investigation should contact them using the live chat function on the website or by calling 101, quoting 13230159529.