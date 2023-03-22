Police are still investigating in Gibraltar Road, off Parkinson Lane, this afternoon (Tuesday) after the woman, in her 20s, died yesterday.

Four people – three men and a woman - have been arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is police tape outside two houses on the street, with a police officer outside and two police vehicles parked up.

Police on Gibraltar Road this afternoon

One man who lives nearby said: “It’s shocking, just shocking. This is a quiet street.

"We saw forensics going in and I think the police were using a drone as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “A lot of neighbours were out concerned as it just doesn't happen here.”

Police were called to Gibraltar Road at 12.13pm yesterday by paramedics after concern for the safety at a woman at a house there.

Police have taped off two houses on Gibraltar Road in Halifax

She was taken to hospital where she was found to have injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her death is currently being treated as "unexplained”, say police.

Three men - aged 34, 35 and 56 - and a 41-year-old women have been arrested in connection with the incident are still thought to be in police custody.