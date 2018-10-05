Police awards for a life saving officer and duo who tackled a violent burglar

An officer who risked her own life to save a man from drowning, a road safety champion and members of the public who tackled a violent burglar, are just some of the people honoured at this year’s Calderdale District Policing Awards.

Inspirational officers and people recognised at Calderdale police awards



Police officers, police community support officers, district staff and members of the public were honoured at the annual awards on Thursday at Halifax’s Shay Stadium. Here is a run down of the winners.