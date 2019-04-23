Police call of search of Leeds man who has been found in Calderdale

A Leeds man who was missing from Sunday has been found in Calderdale.

Andrew Ward, aged 36, from Armley, was last seen at Buzz Bingo, in Stonebridge Lane, Leeds at about 9.30pm on Sunday (April 21).

However he has been found safe and well in the Todmorden area.

READ MORE: Man suffers serious injuries in Halifax hit and run crash

Leeds District CID wish to thank everyone who got in touch with information and shared social media appeals.

READ MORE: Police hunt axe wielding robbers who threatened customers and stole cash from shop

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.