Police called after concerns for two people spotted on M62 bridge

Police were called after two people were spotted on a passenger bridge over the M62 on Saturday.

Members of the public reported concerns for the safety two people stood on the Scammonden Bridge passenger bridge over the M62, at junction 22-32.

But it turns out the two people were actually tying messages of support to the bridge to try to help people struggling with thoughts of suicide.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "We're aware of 2 people currently on the bridge. We have checked these people out.

"They are tying support messages onto the bridge #SuicideAware #ItsGoodToTalk #MentalHealth #EveryLifeMatters

"Thanks for the calls of concern @WYP_CCC @samaritans"

In July, messages of support were found tied to another motorway bridge in West Yorkshire.

Police reported on the messages found on the walkway including 'you are loved very much' and 'things will get better'.

If you have been affected by the issues in this story, call Samaritans free and anonymously on 116 123.