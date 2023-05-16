Police called after rider without a helmet crashes stolen bike in Halifax

Police were called to reports of an accident on Bradshaw Lane in Bradshaw yesterday (Monday) and found a man being helped by residents.

Officers searched for rider’s helmet but found he had not been wearing one. They also discovered the bike’s number plates had been removed and the rider did not have a licence.

Checks showed the bike had been stolen from Bradford.

He was reported for not having a licence or insurance and will be interviewed by officers at a later date.

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101.

Information can also be passed on by using the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website.