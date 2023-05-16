News you can trust since 1853
Police called after rider without a helmet crashes stolen bike in Halifax

A man given first aid by members of the public after crashing in Halifax was riding a stolen motorbike.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 16th May 2023, 09:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 09:14 BST

Police were called to reports of an accident on Bradshaw Lane in Bradshaw yesterday (Monday) and found a man being helped by residents.

Officers searched for rider’s helmet but found he had not been wearing one. They also discovered the bike’s number plates had been removed and the rider did not have a licence.

Checks showed the bike had been stolen from Bradford.

The crash happened yesterday in BradshawThe crash happened yesterday in Bradshaw
He was reported for not having a licence or insurance and will be interviewed by officers at a later date.

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101.

Information can also be passed on by using the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously by calling the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

