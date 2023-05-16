Police called after rider without a helmet crashes stolen bike in Halifax
A man given first aid by members of the public after crashing in Halifax was riding a stolen motorbike.
Police were called to reports of an accident on Bradshaw Lane in Bradshaw yesterday (Monday) and found a man being helped by residents.
Officers searched for rider’s helmet but found he had not been wearing one. They also discovered the bike’s number plates had been removed and the rider did not have a licence.
Checks showed the bike had been stolen from Bradford.
He was reported for not having a licence or insurance and will be interviewed by officers at a later date.
