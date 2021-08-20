Police car chase through Halifax sees car drive wrong way on Burdock Way flyover
A driver has been arrested after a police chase through Halifax
Friday, 20th August 2021, 3:27 pm
A cloned car was chased by police officers out of the town centre.
West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit said the car was driven the wrong way on Burdock Way flyover.
The car eventually ran out of fuel and was stopped in Southowram.
The driver was for disqualified driving and dangerous driving.
The car also had no insurance or tax and was seized by officers.