Police catch irresponsible speedsters during day of action in Greetland and Stainland

Calderdale police officers, cadets, special constables and wardens were out in force in Greetland and Stainland tackling anti social behaviour.

The teams visited residents carrying out a crime ASB survey, delivered crime prevention leaflets and free crime prevention survey offers.

A spokesperson for the neighbourhood policing team said: "Thanks to Andy Thornton for the use of spaces at their car park where officers were on hand providing crime prevention advice and thanks to local councillors Paul Bellenger and Marilyn Greenwood who came along offering their support."

Special Constables carried out a number of speed checks using the pro laser on Saddleworth Road, Stainland Road, Rochdale Road, Greetland and Stainland Road (Sowood area) and they also visited Victoria Road, Elland - all areas highlighted by local residents as being problem areas.

Here are the results of the speed checks

Victoria Road, Elland

15 vehicles stopped for excess speed and driver’s advised.

Saddleworth Road, Greetland

1 Traffic offence report issued excess speed (41mph/30 mph limit)

10 vehicles stopped for excess speed and driver’s advised.

Stainland Road, Greetland

1 TOR issued excess speed (41mph/30 mph limit)

5 vehicles stopped for excess speed and driver’s advised.

Rochdale Road, Greetland

3 vehicles stopped for excess speed and driver’s advised.

Stainland Road, Stainland (Sowood side)

10 vehicles stopped for excess speed and driver’s advised. (Highest speed 29mph)