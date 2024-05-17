Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives investigating an attack on a pensioner in Halifax town centre have released CCTV imaged of a man they want to speak to.

The assault happened on Dispensary Walk when an elderly man was assaulted by another man.

The victim was left with “significant head injuries”, say police.

Officers have now released these CCTV images of a man they want to speak to as they believe he may have information that might help them.

Anyone who recognises this many is asked to contact police

Anyone who recognises the man or has information about the attack, which happened at 11.35am on Thursday, April 18 is asked to contact Calderdale District Police by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat.

They can also be contacted by calling or 101, quoting reference 13240207001.