Police charge Calderdale pair in connection with Rochdale shooting

Two people from Calderdale have been charged in connection with a shooting in Rochdale.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that a 27-year-old man from Sowerby Bridge has been charged with section 18 assault, possession of a Class B drug and possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply.

A 56-year-old woman, also from Sowerby Bridge, has been charged with assisting an offender.

The pair were remanded in custody and were set to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

A spokesperson for GMP added a 28-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman who were arrested following this incident have been released under investigation.

Shortly before 2.50pm on Monday January 21, 2019, police were called to reports that a man had been shot on Knowsley Street, Rochdale.

Firearms officers and detectives attended and a 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries where he remains for treatment.

