Police check revellers at Halifax's Acapulco for weapons as part of borough-wide knife crime operation

Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team have been carrying out checks and advice sessions all over Calderdale as part of Operation Sceptre – a crackdown on knife crime.

A knife arch was put in place at the nightclub to scan revellers as they passed through.

They said: “There was no specific issue around knife crime at this location but the staff were keen to work with police to make the Halifax night time economy safer.

Officers with staff at The Acapulco in Halifax

"The knife arch was well received by the hundreds of revellers enjoying their nights out and future operations are planned.

"Positive news is that no one entering was found with a weapon.”

The operation has also seen officers searching for wanted people across Calderdale.

In just one day, three people were found and arrested on suspicion of offences including drugs supply, domestic violence and theft.