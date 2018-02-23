Police chief's vow to tackle burglary rise in Brighouse

Police in Brighouse have stepped up patrols in an effort to tackle the rise in burglaries across the area.

Despite a national fall in crime since 2010, over the last 18 months there has been a pronounced spike in the number of burglaries from properties in Brighouse, Rastrick and Hipperholme.

Neighbourhood Inspector Rachel Bairstow said: “We have seen an increase in offences of burglary over the last few months in Brighouse and Rastrick where properties were broken into and various items and vehicles stolen.

“A number of these reported offences, have been ‘attempt’ burglaries. In these cases a crime is still recorded, even though the burglary has not been committed and no property has been stolen. This can be seen as a positive, where the work by our teams and the efforts of the public to protect their property has undermined those targeting people’s homes.

“Patrols across the area have been enhanced with additional specialist resources supporting our local teams to detect, intercept and prevent offenders from committing offences in and around Calderdale.”

The police are encouraging residents to be vigilant and take steps to prevent burglaries.

Inspector Bairstow said: “It can take just seconds for someone to get into your home and steal your belongings but people can make it more difficult for them by removing opportunities a burglar may look for.

“Simply locking doors, shutting windows and not leaving valuables on display can make a huge difference in putting off a thief. Leave a light on or use a timer, leave a radio on and if you have an alarm use it. These easy steps can all significantly reduce the chances of being a victim of burglary.”

Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker, along with local councillors, has been working with police and a public meeting will be held on March 9 at 6.30pm at Brighouse Civic Hall to discuss the issue.

