Police officers are concerned for the safety of a Halifax man who has gone missing

Francis Briggs is aged 25 and is described as white, 6ft tall, of medium build, with dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket and black tracksuit trousers with white stripes.

Police officers are appealing for help.

Anybody who has seen Mr Briggs have been asked to contact police on 101, referring to log 153 of the March 17.