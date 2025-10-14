Police taped off part of Halifax yesterday after youths were seen on a cinema roof.

Officers sealed off an area of Broad Street Plaza after the youngsters were spotted on top of Vue last night.

Today, police have said they are now working with the youths’ families.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to reports of anti-social behaviour involving three young people on Broad Street, Halifax yesterday.

"Officers are working with partners and the families of those involved in relation to the incident.”

Anyone with concerns about crime of anti-social behaviour in their area can call police on 101.