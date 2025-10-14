Police cordon in Halifax: Police 'working with families' after youths spotted on Halifax cinema roof

By Sarah Fitton
Published 14th Oct 2025, 14:21 BST
Police taped off part of Halifax yesterday after youths were seen on a cinema roof.

Officers sealed off an area of Broad Street Plaza after the youngsters were spotted on top of Vue last night.

Most Popular

Today, police have said they are now working with the youths’ families.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to reports of anti-social behaviour involving three young people on Broad Street, Halifax yesterday.

"Officers are working with partners and the families of those involved in relation to the incident.”

Anyone with concerns about crime of anti-social behaviour in their area can call police on 101.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice