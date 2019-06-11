Police cordon off road in Halifax after reports of a serious sexual assault

A small back road in Halifax town centre was cordoned off after a report of a serious sexual assault.

Police received a third party report of a serious sexual assault on a woman in her 30s near to Fountain Street at around 10.50pm on June 9.

Police at the scene of an incident on Sunday night, Back Commercial Street, Halifax.

On Monday morning Back Commercial Street was sealed off as officer stood guard at the potential crime scene.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Two men, aged 34 and 30, were subsequently arrested in connection with the incident, but were released without charge.

"CCTV enquiries have been conducted, however, the incident has been reviewed and no offences have been disclosed by the victim."

