Police crackdown: Knock-off cigarettes and vapes seized from two Calderdale shops
Police have seized a huge haul of counterfeit cigarettes, vapes and tobacco from two Calderdale shops.
By Sarah Fitton
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 9:32am
Neighbourhood Policing Team officers were working with staff from West Yorkshire Trading Standards and Calderdale Council to stamp put fake goods as part of a county lines action week.
Most of the items seized were counterfeit cigarettes, vapes and tobacco.Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “These counterfeit items come with massive health dangers and implications. However cheap they may seem, the dangers are huge!”