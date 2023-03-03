News you can trust since 1853
Police crackdown: Knock-off cigarettes and vapes seized from two Calderdale shops

Police have seized a huge haul of counterfeit cigarettes, vapes and tobacco from two Calderdale shops.

By Sarah Fitton
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 9:32am

Neighbourhood Policing Team officers were working with staff from West Yorkshire Trading Standards and Calderdale Council to stamp put fake goods as part of a county lines action week.

Most of the items seized were counterfeit cigarettes, vapes and tobacco.Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “These counterfeit items come with massive health dangers and implications. However cheap they may seem, the dangers are huge!”

Police seized a haul of counterfeit goods from two Calderdale shops
