Police discover more than 150 cannabis plants at house in north Halifax

Police in Calderdale conducted a drugs warrant on the house in the north of Halifax last week.

Upon entering the property, officers found an Albanian national tending a large number of cannabis plants which were in various stages of growth.

Investigations are ongoing regarding how the Albanian national came to the country and more than 150 of the cannabis plants were recovered from the property.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Police say the growing of cannabis is intrinsically linked to the trafficking of people and organised criminal gangs (OCG’S).

West Yorkshire Police say they take these issues very seriously and ask the public to report any activity that members of the public might think is linked to trafficking and/or cannabis grows.