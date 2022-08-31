News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police discover more than 150 cannabis plants at house in north Halifax

West Yorkshire Police have recovered more than 150 cannabis plants from a house in north Halifax.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 12:49 pm

Police in Calderdale conducted a drugs warrant on the house in the north of Halifax last week.

Upon entering the property, officers found an Albanian national tending a large number of cannabis plants which were in various stages of growth.

Investigations are ongoing regarding how the Albanian national came to the country and more than 150 of the cannabis plants were recovered from the property.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Most Popular

Police say the growing of cannabis is intrinsically linked to the trafficking of people and organised criminal gangs (OCG’S).

West Yorkshire Police say they take these issues very seriously and ask the public to report any activity that members of the public might think is linked to trafficking and/or cannabis grows.

This can be done by either calling 101 or anonymously via crime stoppers by calling 0800 555 111.