Police discover terrifying machete when they stop car as part road safety operation in Calderdale town

Officers working as part of Operation Hawmill – an ongoing road safety operation – stopped the car with four people inside after receiving intelligence from other officers in Manchester.

"A small amount of cannabis was found but more scarily was the large knife,” said Calder Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team.

"For some reason, none of the occupants claimed it was theirs or had any knowledge of it's existence.”

Operation Hawmill is funded by Calderdale's road safety team and is in addition to officers normal duties.

Anyone wit information or concerns about crime in their area can call their neighbourhood policing team and other officers on 101.

Information can also be passed on by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.