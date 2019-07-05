Police dog unit deployed to help with Calderdale drugs bust

A community tip-off led to a drugs warrant being carried out at a property by police officers and the dog unit.

On July 1 based on information received by members of the Calderdale community, officers from Calderdale Neighbourhood Policing Team, Officer Support Unit and the Dog Unit executed a drugs warrant at an address in Todmorden.

Drugs warrant issued in Todmorden

The house was searched by police dog Charlie along with his handler and Specialised Search Officers.

One man was arrested from the address and has been released under investigation.

