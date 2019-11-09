Police 'extremely concerned' for missing man who could be in Halifax

Officers at West Yorkshire Police are extremely concerned for a missing man who could be in Halifax.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "The force is seeking help from the public in relation to the missing male whom there are extreme concerns for.

"Charles, also known as Charlie, was last seen in in the Keighley area on November 5 but is known to frequent the Baildon and Halifax areas.

"Any information that may lead police to ascertain his whereabouts and confirm his safety would be greatly appreciated. Log 479 08/11 refers."

