Police find cannabis farm in Queensbury

Officers made the discovery today.

Bradford South Neighbourhood Policing Team discovered a "substantial" drugs-growing operation in the village today (Monday).

A man found at the address been arrested.

The team posed on social media: "This just shows how important community intelligence is and the positive effect it can have."

Anyone with concerns or information about drugs in their area should call police on 101.