Police find cannabis farm in Queensbury
A cannabis farm in Queensbury has been uncovered by police.
Monday, 17th January 2022, 3:48 pm
Updated
Monday, 17th January 2022, 3:50 pm
Bradford South Neighbourhood Policing Team discovered a "substantial" drugs-growing operation in the village today (Monday).
A man found at the address been arrested.
The team posed on social media: "This just shows how important community intelligence is and the positive effect it can have."
Anyone with concerns or information about drugs in their area should call police on 101.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.