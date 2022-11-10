Police find two stolen motorbikes and two stolen bicycles in front garden of Halifax house hidden under a duvet cover
Two stolen motorbikes and two stolen bicycles have been discovered in the front garden of a house in Halifax – hidden underneath a duvet cover.
By Tom Scargill
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
The discovery was made by officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, who found the stolen items in the front garden of a house in Ovenden, hidden underneath a duvet cover.
The stolen items have now been recovered to be returned to their rightful owners, said West Yorkshire Police, who added that the suspect will be arrested in due course.