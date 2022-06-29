Police found 10 drivers breaking the law in part of Halifax last night

The officers were carrying out patrols in Ovenden as part of the road safety project Operation Hawmill.

They seized two vehicles being driven without insurance and another which was not taxed.

One driver failed an alcohol breath test.

Police seized three vehicles in Halifax last night

They also found three people in vehicles without seatbelts, two at the wheel without valid MOTs and one who had an incorrectly registered vehicle.

The previous night (Monday night) they focused on Central Halifax and made two arrests on suspicion of drug driving.

One person was also given a ticket for not wearing a seatbelt.

Operation Hawmill is a road safety operation that deploys additional roads policing officers on to the roads of Calderdale.