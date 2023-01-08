News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police: Halifax man arrested after being found 'sleeping' through police use battering ram on his door

A man was arrested in Halifax after police found him ‘sleeping’ - despite them using a battering ram on his door.

By Sarah Fitton
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Jan 2023, 3:34pm

Officers from the Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team said they had been knocking repeatedly and loudly on the man’s door in Mixenden yesterday (Saturday) but got no answer.

They resorted to using that is often called by police as the “big red key” – a specially-designed battering ram – to get inside.

Hide Ad

They said they found the man ‘sleeping’ on his sofa, who claimed he had not heard officers.

The man was arrested
Most Popular

He was wanted on suspicion of breaching his bail conditions and was arrested.

Yesterday also saw the same team arrest a different man wanted a man on suspicion of wounding.

Hide Ad

Anyone with concerns about crime in their area can call police via 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Hide Ad
Read More
Crime: Woman arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated disorder after footage...