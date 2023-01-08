Officers from the Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team said they had been knocking repeatedly and loudly on the man’s door in Mixenden yesterday (Saturday) but got no answer.

They resorted to using that is often called by police as the “big red key” – a specially-designed battering ram – to get inside.

They said they found the man ‘sleeping’ on his sofa, who claimed he had not heard officers.

The man was arrested

He was wanted on suspicion of breaching his bail conditions and was arrested.

Yesterday also saw the same team arrest a different man wanted a man on suspicion of wounding.

