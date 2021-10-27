Police helicopter called out after stolen Mercedes found abandoned in Halifax this morning

Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch

Officers said the Mercedes A45, believed to have been taken from outside a home in Sowerby Bridge in the early hours of today (Wednesday), was found abandoned on Backhold Drive.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Enquiries are ongoing today after a stolen grey Mercedes A45 failed to stop for police in Halifax.

"The vehicle, believed to have been stolen from a residential property in Sowerby Bridge in the early hours of this morning, was subsequently found abandoned on Backhold Drive and has now been recovered.

"Anyone with information which may assist with ongoing enquiries is asked to contact police, quoting crime reference number 13210551222.