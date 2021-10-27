Police helicopter called out after stolen Mercedes found abandoned in Halifax this morning
A police helicopter was deployed this morning to help find thieves who stole a Mercedes from Sowerby Bridge, failed to stop for police and then dumped the car in Siddal.
Officers said the Mercedes A45, believed to have been taken from outside a home in Sowerby Bridge in the early hours of today (Wednesday), was found abandoned on Backhold Drive.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Enquiries are ongoing today after a stolen grey Mercedes A45 failed to stop for police in Halifax.
"The vehicle, believed to have been stolen from a residential property in Sowerby Bridge in the early hours of this morning, was subsequently found abandoned on Backhold Drive and has now been recovered.
"Anyone with information which may assist with ongoing enquiries is asked to contact police, quoting crime reference number 13210551222.
"Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."