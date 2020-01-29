Police helicopter tracks down men wanted by police in Birstall

The West Yorkshire Police helicopter came to the aid of officers as they tracked down three men they were searching for.

At 10:50pm on Monday January 27 2020, officers of the Batley and SPen Neighbourhood Policing team were on patrol in Birstall.

The police helicopter

With the help of the helicopter they detained three men after they had failed to stop for Police.

A 23-year-old from Cleckheaton, a 16-year-old and a 35-year-old from Gomersal were all arrested for going equipped to steal, dangerous driving, possession of offensive weapon and failing to stop for the police.

They were all interviewed and bailed for further enquiries including forensics.

The teenager was also charged with an outstanding shoplifting offence and bailed to appear at court.

The 23-year-old was charged with an outstanding burglary and theft from motor vehicle and was kept in custody for court the following morning.