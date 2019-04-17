Police helicopters and armed officers attend village near Sowerby Bridge after man believed to have gun

Police helicopters and armed officers attended a village near Sowerby Bridge after a man was seen with what was believed to be a gun.
NPASCarrGate, the police helicopter unit, attended Ripponden village at about 3.20pm to help police officers on the ground.
The unit said in a Tweet: "1520 hours, attend Ripponden to assist @WestYorksPolice with tactical support."
Armed police were also in attendance.
Two men have been arrested.
Unconfirmed reports circulating online described a man waving a gun around at Brig Royd.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that they attended the area at about 2.40pm today (Wednesday) to reports of a man with a suspected gun.
In a statement, police said: "Police attended at Brig Royd, Sowerby Bridge at about 2.41pm today after a member of the public reported a man there was in possession of what they thought was a firearm.
"Armed officers attended and following enquiries arrested two men in connection with the report.
"They remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of what took place."
