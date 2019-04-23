Police hunt axe wielding robbers who threatened customers and stole cash from shop

Robbers armed with axes threatened customers and staff as they stole cash and cigarettes from a Co-op store.

Police are appealing for information following the at the Co-Op in School Street, Denholme, at about 4.50pm yesterday (Monday).

Three males entered the store and threatened customers before entering the till area, taking cash and cigarettes.

The males, who were carrying axes, then left in a vehicle which went along Main Road towards Queensbury.

Detective Inspector Mark Taylor, of Bradford District CID, said: “This must have been a frightening experience for all those in the shop at the time.

“We would like to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious activity around the store at around the time of the offence, as well as anyone who may have details of the vehicle which was used.

“Local officers will be carrying out increased patrols in the area today.”

“A wider investigation into the robbery offences which have occurred at Co-Op stores across the Bradford District between February and April is ongoing and three males aged 17, 17 and 19 have been arrested and released on bail in connection with these incidents.

“Enquiries are also continuing to establish if this most recent offence is linked.”

Anyone who can assist with information is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13190206121, or use www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

