Police hunt burglar who forced his way into Rastrick home

Detectives have today released an e-fit of a man they would like to trace in connection with an attempted burglary at a residential property in Rastrick.

The incident happened at a flat at Delf Hill at around 2.15am on November 20.

The suspect forced entry to the property and searched the flat. The noise woke the occupant, a 25-year-old man, who confronted the suspect, who then fled the scene empty-handed.

The suspect is described as white and had a scruffy brown beard. He was wearing a beanie hat.

Police have now released an e-fit image of a man who may have information valuable to the investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured or has any information on the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13180581919.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

