Police hunt driver who crashed into bus, causing 'extensive damage' in Hebden Bridge

At around 8.30pm, police were called to a road traffic collision involving a black Vauxhall Astra which hit a bus.

Police are investigating a collision which occurred on Bridge Lanes, Hebden Bridge, last night (Sunday, 27 October).

The collision caused the bus to further collide with a bus stop, resulting in extensive damage.

The driver of the Astra left the scene prior to the arrival of the police.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace this individual, who it is believed was injured in the collision.

Anyone with information about the offence should contact 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.