Police hunt for Halifax man wanted on a recall to prison
Police are appealing for information on a Halifax man who is wanted on recall to prison.
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 11:01 am
James Clarke, who is 35 and from Halifax, was released on licence in May after serving part of a 10-month sentence for multiple thefts.
He is now wanted on recall for failing to comply with the terms of his licence.
He is described as being about six feet two inches tall and of medium build.
Officers are continuing enquiries to locate him and anyone who can assist is asked to call police at Halifax on 101, or through the options on the West Yorkshire Police website.