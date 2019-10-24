Police hunt for motorbike thieves who left man struggling with mental health 'hurt and upset'

A man struggling with mental health issues has been left "angry, hurt and upset" after his motorbike was stolen by thieves earlier this week.

The incident happened at around 2am on Monday morning, where a white Suzuki GSX-R600 was stolen from Rye Lane, in Pellon.

The whiteSuzuki GSX-R600 was stolen from Pellon homeowners Aliesha Highley and James Crooks.

The bike belongs to James Crooks, who lives with his partner Aliesha Highley, who confirmed her partner struggles with mental health issues - and that the bike is his only mode of transport and "way of clearing his head".

Ms Highley said: "The bike belongs to my partner.

"The bike was his only mode of transport for commuting and pleasure as he suffers with his mental health.

"The bike was a way of clearing his head.

"It was taken from Pellon, and is nine years old with a recent purchase reg number NU10 HXJ.

"We feel very angry, hurt and upset that someone could just take what is not theirs."

Despite the bike being well secured Ms Highley said the thieves came prepared to take it with bolt cutters and angle grinders.

"The neighbours heard what sounded like revving noises between 2am and 2.30am but nothing since", she said.

"We have checked CCTV around the area, but nothing has come to fruition.

"We do believe the thieves used a van to take the bike."

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to reports of theft of a motorbike from Rye Lane in Halifax on 21 October.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any further information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13190540642."

Alternatively, police can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.