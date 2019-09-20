Police hunt group targeting properties in Calderdale

Police officers are investigating an incident which involved a group targeting properties in Calderdale

On the evening of September 16 several reports were made to police of a group targeting businesses and residential properties from Norland to Ripponden.

The investigation is on-going and police are appealing for anybody that has any information or additional CCTV that hasn't been seized by officers already to get touch.

If you have any information on criminal activity then call the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or report on line at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously or Calderdale police on 101.

