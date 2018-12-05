Police hunt Halifax man wanted on recall to prison

Police have issued the details of a Halifax man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Daniel Town, aged 29, was released from prison on licence in May after serving a sentence for assault.

He is wanted on recall to prison for failing to comply with the terms of his licence and on suspicion of drugs offences.

He is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall and of stocky build, with short brown hair and distinctive tattoos on his neck and arms

Officers have conducted extensive enquiries to locate Town, who has links to Halifax and Leeds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked not to approach Town but to contact police in Halifax on 101, quoting crime reference 13180544073.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

