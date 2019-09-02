Police hunt man in Halifax wanted in connection with serious assaults

Police are hunting a wanted man in Halifax wanted in connection with a number of serious assaults.

Cumbria Police is appealing for help in finding Daniel Smith.

The 34-year-old is wanted in connection with a number of serious assaults which occurred in Barrow between 2017 - 2018.

He is originally from Barrow but is believed to be in the West Yorkshire area, around Halifax and Huddersfield.

Anyone who has information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.