Police hunt thief after knife-point robbery at Calderdale village shop

They are hunting a man who threatened staff at Morrisons Daily on Kershaw Crescent with a knife and escaped with cash from the till.

He has been captured on camera running down the lower road of Kershaw Crescent towards the grass banking and steps which lead to Luddenden Lane.

Staff were left shaken but no one was hurt.

The robbery happened on Sunday evening

The robbery happened between 6.10pm and 6.15pm on Sunday, January 28.

Anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed any suspicious activity or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at around the time of the incident is being asked to contact PC Quinn via the live chat function on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting the reference number 13240051867.