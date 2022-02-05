Police hunt thieves who preyed on 'vulnerable' Halifax pensioner

Two men posing as workmen turned up at the back of the man's home on Mount Pleasant Avenue in Pellon at around 4.35pm on Thursday, claiming he owed them money for work on his drains.

The victim handed over an amount of cash before the suspects took his bank card and security pin.

Police believe a third man was also involved.

Police are appealing for anyone who can help with their investigation to get in touch.

They left in what is believed to be a silver Volvo and several transactions were then made using the pensioner's card.

The suspects have been described as white, aged between 20 and 30, and wearing dark clothes.

Detective Inspector Clare Tuner of Calderdale CID said: “We are continuing to investigate this incident where a vulnerable male has been burgled and are pursuing several lines of enquiries to find those responsible.

“We are not yet aware of any other incidents linked to this one but would ask anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incidents which may have occurred similar to the above circumstances to contact police."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Calderdale CID on 101 quoting crime reference 13220062934.