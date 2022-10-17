Police hunt thieves who stole camper van from Sowerby Bridge
Police are looking for thieves who stole a camper van from Sowerby Bridge.
By Sarah Fitton
9 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
17th Oct 2022, 9:26am
The black Mazda van was taken on Wednesday, October 5 and has the registration number VF02 OVM.
Anyone who has seen the camper van or has information that might help the police with their investigation should call officers on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting reference number 13220548719.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.