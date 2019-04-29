Police hunt thieves who took parachutes and climbing gear in Calderdale burglary

Police in Calderdale are appealing for anyone offered specialist climbing equipment, parachutes and other outdoor gear for sale in a deal that sounds ‘too good to be true’ to get in touch.

A large amount of valuable items were taken during a burglary at an address on Nutfield Street, Todmorden.

West Yorkshire Police, who have released details today, said the incident happened on a date and time unknown between Monday April 8 and Wednesday April 17.

All of the equipment was taken from a store room inside the property. Power tools and associated items were also taken.

DC Craig Pearson of Calderdale CID, said: “Given the amount of equipment taken we suspect the thief/thieves will have used a van to transport the goods and taken a long time to move them from the property.

“The items are also highly specialised so I would urge anyone with a particular interest in outdoor activities including climbing / mountaineering, mountain biking, caving, canyoning and parachuting to get in contact.”

Call police on 101 quoting crime reference 13190204590

