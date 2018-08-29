Police hunting Brighouse man who smuggled items into Leeds prison

Police in Leeds are trying to find a Brighouse man wanted for alleged offences in West Yorkshire including smuggling items into a prison.

Anton Lee Copperwaite, 25, is wanted for a number of alleged offences, including conveying prohibited items into HMP Leeds.

His last known address is in Brighouse but officers say he appears to have moved on.

READ: Go-ahead for development on Halifax fire ravaged factory site

Now, despite several enquiries, police have been unable to locate him.

Mr Copperwaite is also wanted for an alleged serious assault, possession of an offensive weapon in Huddersfield and a theft of motor vehicle in Dewsbury.

CRIME NEWS: Drug addict raiders steal more than £5000 worth of stock from Harveys of Halifax

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call Leeds District CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13180134253, or by using the Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Details can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

READ: Calderdale care home placed in special measures

