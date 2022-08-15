Police hunting dangerous driver who fled from officers in Halifax

Police looking for a dangerous driver who fled from officers in Halifax have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to.

By Sarah Fitton
Monday, 15th August 2022, 2:20 pm

Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team are searching for a driver who failed to stop after the dangerous driving incident in Nursery Lane in Ovenden.

They are asking the man in the CCTV image – or anyone who knows who he is – to get in touch as they believe he may be able to help with their investigation.

Anyone who knows him - or saw or has information about the incident on Wednesday, July 27 at around 9.43pm – should contact Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team via the 101 Live Chat function on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Police think this man may have information that could help their investigation

The team can also be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 13220410636.

Information can be passed on anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.