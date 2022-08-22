Police hunting thieves who stole Halifax firm's security equipment
Thieves broke into a Halifax firm and stole its security equipment.
Police are hunting the thieves who took the gear from a business premises in the King Cross area.
The large quantity of security equipment - which was due to be installed – was among a number of items taken.
Officer believe the culprits may have needed a vehicle to move what they stole.
Most Popular
-
1
Here is when Halifax's new pool and leisure centre near North Bridge could open
-
2
Halifax woman's funeral appeal for nephew, 20, who was stabbed to death
-
3
Fundraiser in honour of courageous Calderdale mum-of-three battling cancer for third time
-
4
Hebden Bridge squatters report windows smashed after multiple break-in bids
-
5
Traffic & Travel: Mobile speed cameras will be at these Halifax and Calderdale locations this week
Anyone with information about the burglary, which happened between 5.52pm on Saturday, July 30 and 5.08am on Sunday, July 31 should call police.
They want to hear from anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area between those times or has recently seen or purchased security equipment locally, either in person or online.
Anyone who can help should call police on 101 or use the live chart function on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting reference 13220435448.
Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.