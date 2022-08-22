Police hunting thieves who stole Halifax firm's security equipment

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are hunting the thieves who took the gear from a business premises in the King Cross area.

The large quantity of security equipment - which was due to be installed – was among a number of items taken.

Officer believe the culprits may have needed a vehicle to move what they stole.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with information about the burglary, which happened between 5.52pm on Saturday, July 30 and 5.08am on Sunday, July 31 should call police.

They want to hear from anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area between those times or has recently seen or purchased security equipment locally, either in person or online.

Anyone who can help should call police on 101 or use the live chart function on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting reference 13220435448.