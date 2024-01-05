News you can trust since 1853
Police hunting thieves who stole minibus from part of Calderdale

Thieves have stolen a minibus in Calderdale
By Sarah Fitton
Published 5th Jan 2024, 15:49 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 15:49 GMT
The vehicle was reported stolen from Burnley Road in Todmorden last night.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information that might help with the investigation is being asked to contact police via the live chat function on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting reference 13240006883.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or by visiting the charity’s website.