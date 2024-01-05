Police hunting thieves who stole minibus from part of Calderdale
Thieves have stolen a minibus in Calderdale
The vehicle was reported stolen from Burnley Road in Todmorden last night.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information that might help with the investigation is being asked to contact police via the live chat function on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting reference 13240006883.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or by visiting the charity’s website.