Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The vehicle was reported stolen from Burnley Road in Todmorden last night.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said enquiries are ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with information that might help with the investigation is being asked to contact police via the live chat function on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting reference 13240006883.