Police hunting wanted Halifax man

Arthur Malaj is wanted on warrant after failing to appear for sentencing at Leeds Crown Court last month.

Malaj, aged 37, of Halifax, was due to be sentenced for serious offences dating back to 2011 August 24.

He was on bail while awaiting sentence following a trial and did not appear in court for the sentencing hearing.

Malaj is described as white, of slight build, 5ft 8ins tall with dark brown hair and facial hair.

Extensive enquiries have been made in an attempt to trace him.

Anyone who has seen Malaj or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Calderdale CID by calling 101, quoting reference 13220468202.

Anyone with information can also contact police by using the live chat function on the West Yorkshire Police website.