Police hunting yobs throwing eggs at Calderdale people's homes

Police say they are on the hunt for yobs who have been hurling eggs at houses in part of Calderdale.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 19th Jan 2024, 16:00 GMT
The Calder Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team says it is working with residents in Rastrick to find the culprits.

And extra patrols are being deployed in the area.

"We will be providing additional patrols in the area to try and tackle these issues and to offer reassurance to the residents,” said the team.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact policeAnyone with information is being urged to contact police
"If you have any information in relation to this matter, please do not hesitate to contact your local neighbourhood policing team via https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101.”

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.