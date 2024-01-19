Police say they are on the hunt for yobs who have been hurling eggs at houses in part of Calderdale.

The Calder Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team says it is working with residents in Rastrick to find the culprits.

And extra patrols are being deployed in the area.

"We will be providing additional patrols in the area to try and tackle these issues and to offer reassurance to the residents,” said the team.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police

"If you have any information in relation to this matter, please do not hesitate to contact your local neighbourhood policing team via https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101.”