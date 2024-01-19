Police hunting yobs throwing eggs at Calderdale people's homes
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Calder Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team says it is working with residents in Rastrick to find the culprits.
And extra patrols are being deployed in the area.
"We will be providing additional patrols in the area to try and tackle these issues and to offer reassurance to the residents,” said the team.
"If you have any information in relation to this matter, please do not hesitate to contact your local neighbourhood policing team via https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101.”
Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.