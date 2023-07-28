The men were arrested after police received reports of reports of men fighting and a firearm being discharged on Savile Park Street in Bell Hall on Tuesday night.

As part of their investigation, police taped off nearby Savile Park Road on Tuesday night and much of Wednesday, with a damaged car and another two vehicles behind a cordon.

Since the incident, neighbourhood policing team officers have increased visible patrols in the area.

Savile Park Road in Bell Hall, Halifax, was taped off for much of Wednesday after the incident

Detectives have made a fresh appeal for any information that may help with their investigation.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage of the incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13230414551.