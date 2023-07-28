News you can trust since 1853
Police in Bell Hall: Arrests update and police patrols stepped up in part of Halifax where detectives are probing gunshot and brawl

Four men arrested over a brawl and report of a gun shot in part of Halifax have been released on bail, pending further enquiries.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Jul 2023, 12:11 BST- 1 min read

The men were arrested after police received reports of reports of men fighting and a firearm being discharged on Savile Park Street in Bell Hall on Tuesday night.

As part of their investigation, police taped off nearby Savile Park Road on Tuesday night and much of Wednesday, with a damaged car and another two vehicles behind a cordon.

Since the incident, neighbourhood policing team officers have increased visible patrols in the area.

Savile Park Road in Bell Hall, Halifax, was taped off for much of Wednesday after the incidentSavile Park Road in Bell Hall, Halifax, was taped off for much of Wednesday after the incident
Savile Park Road in Bell Hall, Halifax, was taped off for much of Wednesday after the incident
Detectives have made a fresh appeal for any information that may help with their investigation.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage of the incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13230414551.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.