Police in Bell Hall today: Halifax road shut as police, firefighters and paramedics attend
A Halifax road has been shut today (Saturday) and emergency services called.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 17th Jun 2023, 16:57 BST- 1 min read
Savile Park Road has been closed by the parade of shops including Bell Hall Convenience Store, the laundrette and Bell Hall Garage.
Police, firefighters and paramedics are all in attendance.
The road is understood to have been shut since around 4pm.
We will update the article about this incident with more details when we have them.